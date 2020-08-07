Great grandmother chooses homeschool due to coronavirus concerns

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s a big decision this year - school in-person or online. Parents and guardians are weighing their options, but for one great grandparent in the Lake Area, the decision was easy. It’s what comes after that is making her nervous.
For Jan Paro, great-grandmother and “mom” of two, the decision to send Kaylynn to kindergarten would’ve been an easy one if it weren’t for the pandemic.
“With kindergarten starting, she has to attend,” Paro said. “But, attend at what cost? I have a rare cancer so if she accidentally brought the bug in to us, and I contract it... who’s going to take care of them?”
With the younger daughter, Layla, being 3 and autistic, going to school virtually also didn’t seem like an option.
“Eight hours a day with a kid on a computer, I don’t see how that’s going to work,” Paro said. “And I wish them well, but with Layla, we couldn’t do that. We live on Layla time.”
There is also a generational gap they have to overcome.
“There’s such a generational gap, I know virtual I couldn’t,” Paro said. “But for the life of me, I couldn’t imagine putting her on a bus or taking her into a schoolroom.”
They ultimately decided on homeschooling.
“Once she realized she was not going to ride that bus, she was not going to go to school, I was not going to wait down there for her on that bus down there, it wasn’t like she was disappointed, she was sad,” Paro said.
