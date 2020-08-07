Former McNeese golfer Robert MacIntyre shoots 3-under on second day of PGA Championship

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (KPLC) - Former McNeese golfer Robert MacIntyre bounced back from a rough day one to even his score at the PGA Championship in San Francisco on Friday. MacIntyre shot a 3-under 67 at golf’s first major of 2020 likely making the cut into the weekend. The cut line is projected to be even. MacIntyre sits tied for 53rd in the clubhouse and eight strokes behind leader Li Haotong (-8).