FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot and dry afternoon, isolated storms return for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A hot afternoon has arrived to end the week as we have seen temperatures warming into the lower 90′s. Showers and storms are limited this afternoon with our eyes turning to the heat indices as it’s feeling more like the triple digits.
A perfect ending to the week as we are seeing plenty of sunshine this afternoon, but that means our temperatures have warmed as highs are in the lower 90′s. We aren’t expecting much in the way of cooling showers or storms this afternoon as slightly drier air has worked its way into the area, but as we head into the weekend we can expect isolated storms to be around. Instead this afternoon we will be watching the potential for heat indices to creep up to the triple digits, so if you are going to be outdoors make sure to drink some water to stay hydrated. Temperatures begin to cool as we move past sunset as we can expect to start out in the lower and middle 70′s for our Saturday morning. Overall a nice Saturday ahead if you have any outdoor plans as we will see a mixture of sun and a few clouds with highs reaching the lower 90′s once again. Into the afternoon we will watch the potential for a few storms to develop mainly south of I-10 as we have our sea breeze returning. As always you can check the KPLC 7Weather App for the latest look at radar.
Into Sunday we can expect a repeat of our Saturday with lows in the lower and middle 70′s and highs in the lower 90′s. The one difference comes with rain chances as we could see a few more storms for our northern zones. For the weekend as a whole we won’t be seeing widespread rain so all outdoor activities will be good to go, minus the fact it will be warm, but we should be in the lower 90′s for this time of year. Into next week the isolated storm chances remain as moisture is being brought in thanks to high pressure centered off to our South in the Gulf. Highs stay steady in the lower 90′s through the middle portion of the week before we see slight changes into late week.
Late week we will be watching for a little more in the widespread rain category as some upper level disturbances look to make their way into the region and that will bring back scattered storms to end the week. As for the tropics the good news is that things are quiet and we aren’t tracking anything over the next week. Remember we are still in hurricane season so things could change, but the 7Stormteam will continue to track that for you. Enjoy a nice weekend ahead as it will be filled with sunshine and warm temperatures.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
