FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot and dry afternoon, isolated storms return for the weekend

A perfect ending to the week as we are seeing plenty of sunshine this afternoon, but that means our temperatures have warmed as highs are in the lower 90′s. We aren’t expecting much in the way of cooling showers or storms this afternoon as slightly drier air has worked its way into the area, but as we head into the weekend we can expect isolated storms to be around. Instead this afternoon we will be watching the potential for heat indices to creep up to the triple digits, so if you are going to be outdoors make sure to drink some water to stay hydrated. Temperatures begin to cool as we move past sunset as we can expect to start out in the lower and middle 70′s for our Saturday morning. Overall a nice Saturday ahead if you have any outdoor plans as we will see a mixture of sun and a few clouds with highs reaching the lower 90′s once again. Into the afternoon we will watch the potential for a few storms to develop mainly south of I-10 as we have our sea breeze returning. As always you can check the KPLC 7Weather App for the latest look at radar.