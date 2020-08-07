FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Decent end to the workweek with fewer storms and more sun

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a stretch of stormy afternoons this week across Southwest Louisiana, we began to notice slightly fewer storms around for yesterday and that trend continues today with even less rain around today. A lot more sunshine is forecast today which will have a direct effect on the temperatures, bringing highs well into the lower to middle 90s and heat index readings as high as 105 today.
A couple of isolated storms are certainly possible this afternoon with the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, but the focus for storms will begin to shift northward the next couple of days. Meanwhile, a weak sea breeze front setting up this weekend will bring a shot of a couple of afternoon coastal storms back into the mix for Saturday and a slightly better chance on Sunday. Outside of that, highs top out in the lower to middle 90s across the rest of Southwest Louisiana with a minimal rain threat this weekend.
Heading into the new workweek, a very summer-like pattern continues with heat, humidity and a shot at seeing a daily afternoon thunderstorm. This will continue into Tuesday, with an even better rain chance as we move toward the middle to latter half of next week. A trough upper level low pressure will move into the region and help boost rain chances next week. This pattern of increased daily rain chances continues into late next week.
The tropics are currently quiet across the entire Atlantic basin, including the Gulf and Caribbean. While the current pattern of no storms looks to continue over the next 5 days, a very active hurricane season is still in the forecast, and we’ve yet to enter the busiest part of hurricane season, so use this time to get prepared before another storm threatens the Gulf. Thankfully there are no signs of anything forming through next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.