FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Decent end to the workweek with fewer storms and more sun

A couple of isolated storms are certainly possible this afternoon with the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, but the focus for storms will begin to shift northward the next couple of days. Meanwhile, a weak sea breeze front setting up this weekend will bring a shot of a couple of afternoon coastal storms back into the mix for Saturday and a slightly better chance on Sunday. Outside of that, highs top out in the lower to middle 90s across the rest of Southwest Louisiana with a minimal rain threat this weekend.