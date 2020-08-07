Decreased capacity in Tiger Stadium will lead to tens of millions in revenue loss, LSU athletic director says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Operating at a decreased capacity in Tiger Stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic will lead to tens of millions in lost revenue, LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said in a letter to donors Friday, Aug. 7.
“The financial realities of the spread of COVID-19 on our program are significant,” Woodward said. “Decreased capacity in Tiger Stadium and the costs of operating with COVID-19 measures in place will lead to unprecedented revenue losses in the tens of millions of dollars. Reducing the impact of those losses on our student-athletes is our top priority.”
The Tiger Athletic Foundation has set up a Victory Fund to help financially support in the most critical areas like scholarships, healthcare and academic support for student-athletes. The foundation is offering five priority points per $1000 donated to the tax-deductible fund.
Additionally, LSU Athletics is offering five times the additional priority points per $1000 donated to season ticket holders who opt out of 2020 tickets and transfer their balance to the fund.
LSU has one of the few athletic programs that operates separately from the university financially. The program does not rely on student fees, tax dollars or any other public funding.
