SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 5, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 5, 2020.
Eric Scott Hendry, 29, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; battery of an officer; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Christopher Allen Franks, 35, Longville: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Bradley Wayne Arabie, 31, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.
Damon Chase Fontenot, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule III drug (2 charges); parole detainer.
Alaura Marie Nixon, 21, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.
Kody James Yellott, 29, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Brennan Anthony Mackey, 23, Sulphur: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Nikolas Deon Brown, 21, Dallas, TX: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); misrepresentation during booking.
Joseph Allen Braxton, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of a firearm by a felon; no driver’s license on person; no motor vehicle liability; owner must secure registration; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Brent Walker, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Alfonso Joseph Ross, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Bernard Faniel, 34, Vinton: Child endangerment.
Cortez Deshawn Boston, 21, DeQuincy: Aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a firearm by a felon; probation detainer (3 charges).
Dominique Rondale Dyer, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Jennifer Morgan Schei, 29, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation violation.
Wayne Allen Schrumpf, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Vincent Edward Dunbar, 57, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender.
Jason Varela, 34, Superior, WI: Out of state detainer.
Jordan Matthew Sturlese, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; battery of emergency services personnel.
Casey Dewayne Best, 30, Abbeville: Child endangerment; instate detainer.
Anthony Delbosque Flores, 27, Dallas, TX: Second-degree battery; possession of a Schedule I drug; first-offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; out of state detainer.
Randy Joseph Trent Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000 (3 charges); aggravated battery (2 charges); resisting an officer; battery of a police officer.
Austin Lee Dailey-Anderson, 26, Lake Charles: Battery of the infirm (2 charges).
Jerome Anthony Mayo, 30, Lake Charles: Third-offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.