Sean Payton explains ‘mini bubble’ decision

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For Saints head coach Sean Payton, it all came down to simple math when trying to contain Covid cases.
“If there’s 80 players and another ,call it, 90-95 people: coaching, training, equipment. So the total number of people in your first or second tier, let’s call it 170,” Payton explained. “So, basically everyday, those 170 go home and then come back the next day. So, you have 170 stories.”
To help limit the exposure, and thus limit the positive tests, he decided to sequester his team at the Loews hotel beginning Wednesday through the start of the regular season.
" I think we’ll have a good majority of that group of 170, and I’m sure they’ll be a handful of people that won’t be and that’s fine,” Payton explained. “We’ve already improved our chances if we can take that number down from 170 down to 25 then we’ve certainly helped ourselves."
Payton believes so much about success this season will come from the teams than handle these unique circumstances the best.
“I used this example with the players, I said ‘what do you think is going to happen with the teams that make the postseason this year?’ I would tell you I think they’ll be less positive tests around the league because teams will say ‘you now what, this is too important at this time of the year,” Payton said. “So, it would be hard-pressed for me to see anyone testing positive before the championship weekend or the Super Bowl weekend. They’ll begin to quarantine themselves or find a way to be smart about that.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.