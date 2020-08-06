Mark Dodge owner named "Dealer of the Year"

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Mark Dodge owner Mark Boniol has been named Dealer of the Year by the Louisiana Auto Dealers Association (LADA).
The presentation of the award is usually made at the annual LADA convention, but since the association is not having a convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LADA representatives surprised Mark at his dealership with a presentation Thursday.
Dealers are nominated for the Dealer of the Year award by their peers, and the LADA Dealer of the Year represents the association at the National Auto Dealers Association (NADA) convention.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.