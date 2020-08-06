LSU football ranked No. 5 in Preseason Coaches Poll

LSU football ranked No. 5 in Preseason Coaches Poll
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (No. 15) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman | August 6, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT - Updated August 6 at 3:50 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first major preseason poll arrived Thursday, August 6, and LSU football is ranked No. 5 in the Amway Coaches Preseason Poll Top 25.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has six teams ranked in the top 15.

Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia are ranked ahead of the Tigers.

The No. 5 ranking marks 20 consecutive seasons that LSU will open the season ranked in the Coaches Preseason Poll Top 25, a streak that dates back to 2001.

Last year, LSU started the season ranked No. 6 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

LSU is coming off its most dominant season in college football history after finishing with a 15-0 record and winning 12 games by double-figures.

In 2019, LSU became the first team in the history of the Associated Press poll to beat seven Top 10 teams in one year.

LSU enters the 2020 season having won 16 straight games.

2020 Preseason Amway Coaches Poll

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Points

1, Clemson (38), 1589

2, Ohio State (17), 1555

3, Alabama (4), 1495

4, Georgia, 1345

5, LSU (6), 1330

6, Oklahoma, 1315

7, Penn State, 1199

8, Florida, 1176

9, Oregon, 1164

10, Notre Dame, 1012

11, Auburn, 898

12, Wisconsin, 887

13, Texas A&M, 807

14, Texas, 703

15, Michigan, 687

16, Oklahoma State, 524

17, Southern California, 521

18, Minnesota, 494

19, North Carolina, 415

20, Utah, 241

21, Central Florida, 232

22, Cincinnati, 229

23, Iowa, 204

24, Virginia Tech, 143

25, Iowa State, 135

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.