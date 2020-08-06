Longtime CPSO employee dies at 65

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Jacqueline Rose Vitatoe, a retired employee of 30 years at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, died Sunday. She was 65.
Vitatoe, also known as “Miss V,” was born in Orange, Texas, and resided in Lake Charles most of her life, graduating from Marion High School and Grambling State University.
Vitatoe leaves two daughters, Ebone and Sharde Vitatoe, one son, Theral King, and seven siblings and twelve grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8 at noon at the Lord’s Outreach Worship Center on Martin Luther King Hwy. with her funeral following at 2 p.m.
