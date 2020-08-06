Lake Charles City Council postpones voting on resolution requesting Phase 3 of reopening

Ieyoub was the sole member not wanting to wait. He’s also the sponsor of the resolution to request Lake Charles move into Phase 3 ahead of the rest of the state. He says he’s advocating for local businesses struggling in the pandemic. “I was somewhat disappointed that we deferred it, this issue has raised a lot of awareness so in that fact it’s a victory for us,” Ieyoub stated. “Well for me, I think because there are a lot of business owners that think they’ve not been heard.” Ieyoub says he believes the city can move to Phase 3 safely if we re-think how we’re handling COVID-19.