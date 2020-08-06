Lake Arthur to shut off water for projects on Aug. 10

LAKE ARTHUR, La. (KPLC) - The town of Lake Arthur will be shutting off water for all residents at 9 a.m. on August 10, while the town works to complete three projects.
The water will stay off until all work is completed for the day, according to Lake Arthur Town officials. The town is currently working on three projects simultaneously.
Once citizens get their water turned back on, the town will go under a boil advisory until the state gives the “all clear.” The advisory could last up to 72 hours.
