Grand jury returns sex charges against Lake Charles man
Todd J. Lavergne Sr., 50, of Lake Charles (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Davon Cole | August 6, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 5:07 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A grand jury indicted a Lake Charles man today on three counts, all of which involved a juvenile.

Todd James Lavergne Sr., 50, was indicted on two counts of oral sexual battery involving a juvenile and one count of aggravated crime against nature.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about Lavergne, a previously convicted sex offender, in July, says spokeswoman Kayla Vincent.

He was previously convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile in 1994 in Calcasieu Parish.

