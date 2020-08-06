Grand jury returns sex charges against Lake Charles man

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A grand jury indicted a Lake Charles man today on three counts, all of which involved a juvenile.
Todd James Lavergne Sr., 50, was indicted on two counts of oral sexual battery involving a juvenile and one count of aggravated crime against nature.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about Lavergne, a previously convicted sex offender, in July, says spokeswoman Kayla Vincent.
He was previously convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile in 1994 in Calcasieu Parish.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.