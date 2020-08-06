FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon with plenty of sun, rain chances remain low over the coming days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A much drier afternoon as we have seen plenty of sunshine, but temperatures have warmed into the upper 80′s to near 90. A more northerly breeze has returned this afternoon and that has kept our rain chances just a little lower.
Into the evening we can expect temperatures to remain warm in the upper 80′s to near 90 before we slowly begin to cool down into the overnight hours. Rain chances continue to remain low through the evening with just a few isolated storms possible, mainly long and south of I-10. Temperatures into the evening will be comfortable as we fall back into the middle and upper 70′s. We can expect a nice start to our Friday as well with mostly sunny skies and lows in the lower 70′s for many locations, with even a few upper 60′s possible for northern zones. Sunshine will be the name of the game as we head into the afternoon as rain chances are going to stay low as some drier air works its way into the area. Highs will be on the rise though thanks to the sunshine as we can expect to be a few degrees warmer as we reach the lower 90′s. A perfect afternoon to end the week by a pool if you have the opportunity to relax and cool off.
Into the weekend rain chances are just a little higher as more moisture begins to work its way in, but the rain chances will be caused more by the sea breeze during the afternoon. It won’t be a washout by any means as rain chances will be very isolated, but those lucky enough to see some rain will be thankful as it will be warm. We can expect afternoon highs to reach the lower 90′s each afternoon with lows starting out in the lower and middle 70′s. Overall a nice weekend to enjoy if you have any outdoor activities it will be just a little warm, but for this time of year we should be in the lower 90′s for highs.
Into next week the rain chances increase a little more with isolated storms to start the week with a little more scattered nature returning for the middle and end of the week. Highs will remain in the lower 90′s throughout the week so not much change in temperatures over the coming days. As for the tropics things are remaining quiet with no development expected over the next 5 days. As always the KPLC 7Stormteam will keep you updated with the latest information.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
