FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon with plenty of sun, rain chances remain low over the coming days

Into the evening we can expect temperatures to remain warm in the upper 80′s to near 90 before we slowly begin to cool down into the overnight hours. Rain chances continue to remain low through the evening with just a few isolated storms possible, mainly long and south of I-10. Temperatures into the evening will be comfortable as we fall back into the middle and upper 70′s. We can expect a nice start to our Friday as well with mostly sunny skies and lows in the lower 70′s for many locations, with even a few upper 60′s possible for northern zones. Sunshine will be the name of the game as we head into the afternoon as rain chances are going to stay low as some drier air works its way into the area. Highs will be on the rise though thanks to the sunshine as we can expect to be a few degrees warmer as we reach the lower 90′s. A perfect afternoon to end the week by a pool if you have the opportunity to relax and cool off.