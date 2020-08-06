FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered storms return, but drier weather is ahead for Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The forecast for your Thursday morning commute will include some patchy fog for some as you head out the door this morning, while other locations see no visibility issues. Radar also shows a couple stray showers in our northern parishes, but the rain chance overall stays low for the early morning, increasing again later in the day.
While some sun will return this morning, a few extra clouds at times will make for a partly sunny, hot and humid day in advance of a few more scattered afternoon thunderstorms. It doesn’t look quite as stormy as we say for Wednesday, but scattered storms should begin to increase in coverage through the afternoon once again.
These will contain cloud to ground lightning, briefly heavy downpours and gusty winds and will end before sunset.
There has been a front parked over our area that has been responsible for our daily storms the past few days which will lift to the north and exit the region for Friday. This will bring fewer storms to the area tomorrow and should lead to a nice start to the weekend. Our only concern rain-wise over the weekend will be the sea breeze front which could spark some coastal storms in the afternoon that at times retreat northward. These will be isolated in coverage and should not bring much of an issue your weekend plans.
Thankfully for us, our weather pattern remains quiet over the next several days, including the tropics, where no development is likely in the Gulf over at least the next 5 to 7 days. We’ll see nothing more than a few daily afternoon thunderstorms with the sea breeze, as high pressure remains locked in place across the eastern Gulf of Mexico, steering in southerly breezes and plenty of heat and humidity to go around!
