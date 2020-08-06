FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More scattered storms return, but drier weather is ahead for Friday

There has been a front parked over our area that has been responsible for our daily storms the past few days which will lift to the north and exit the region for Friday. This will bring fewer storms to the area tomorrow and should lead to a nice start to the weekend. Our only concern rain-wise over the weekend will be the sea breeze front which could spark some coastal storms in the afternoon that at times retreat northward. These will be isolated in coverage and should not bring much of an issue your weekend plans.