Calcasieu Parish Police Jury regular meeting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Senator Ronnie Johns kicked off Thursday night’s meeting with a recap of the 2020 legislative session. He says Louisiana managed to balance the state’s budget with the help of the federal economic stimulus bill.
“Had it not been for the federal government sending down the CARES Act money, we would’ve been in one big pickle,” Johns said.
But, the senator also said that may not be the case in 2021.
“We’re not going to be able to depend on federal money next year we’re going to be on our own,” Johns said. “So, we’re praying and we’re hoping revenue and our economy will bounce back.”
Another item on the agenda, was the status of our local TWIC office, the transportation worker identification credential many in Southwest Louisiana must have to work.
The local office has been closed for about 6 weeks, and at the meeting police juror, Joe Andrepont, stressed the importance of the service.
“Washington D.C. did not realize it had been closed, and so locals in Southwest Louisiana either had to go to port Natchez, Texas or Lafayette to get a card,” he said. “Now keep in mind, if you don’t have a card, there’s a lot of requirements. You can still get into the facility, but you have to have an escort if not there a penalties associated with it.”
On Thursday a temporary TWIC office opened on West McNeese Street in Lake Charles, but Andrepont urges it be made a permanent fixture to protect the livelihood of those who rely on the services.
“Employees and contractors, and even vendors coming to do business at the port of Lake Charles at the various refineries and petrochemical plants need this card,” Andrepont said.
The resolution was passed, and a certified copy will be sent to the area’s congressional delegation.
A TWIC office is open at 814 West Mcneese Street, click here for the operating hours.
