Boil advisory lifted in Beauregard Parish areas

By Davon Cole | August 6, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 1:47 PM

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The boil advisory for select roads in Waterworks District 3 and for Singer Water in Waterworks District 2 has been lifted.

The boil advisory has been lifted for the following roads in the DeRidder area:

· Maul

· Brookside

· Harmony Trail

· Lawlis

· Litwiller

· Shelby Ashworth

· South Royal

· Loftin

· Vigor Miers

· Kayla Drive

· Williams

· Doyle Sharpe

· Vallery

· Sand Bed

· Everett Merchant

· John Barrett

· McReynolds Circle

· Jenkins

· Raymond Cole

· Hayes

· Ethel Lane

· Martin Drive

· Locations between 1115 and 2108 HWY 27

Residents with questions can call 337-725-3000 or go to waterworks3.com.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.