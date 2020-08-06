Boil advisory lifted in Beauregard Parish areas

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The boil advisory for select roads in Waterworks District 3 and for Singer Water in Waterworks District 2 has been lifted.
The boil advisory has been lifted for the following roads in the DeRidder area:
· Maul
· Brookside
· Harmony Trail
· Lawlis
· Litwiller
· Shelby Ashworth
· South Royal
· Loftin
· Vigor Miers
· Kayla Drive
· Williams
· Doyle Sharpe
· Vallery
· Sand Bed
· Everett Merchant
· John Barrett
· McReynolds Circle
· Jenkins
· Raymond Cole
· Hayes
· Ethel Lane
· Martin Drive
· Locations between 1115 and 2108 HWY 27
Residents with questions can call 337-725-3000 or go to waterworks3.com.
