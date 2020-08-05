Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office K9 makes 100th capture

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A K9 with Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office has made his hundredth capture.
On Aug 5, the VPSO Chase Team was contacted by Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office for assistance in searching for a criminal suspect.
APSO, along with Oakdale Police Department, were searching for the suspect of an attempted theft of an ATM from a local bank.
At the time, two persons were in custody and possibly one or two additional suspects had fled the scene on foot.
When the VPSO Chase Team arrived on the scene, they identified one set of foot prints leaving the scene and heading into a densely wooded area.
The suspect was tracked for approximately 9 miles through the heavily wooded area by the VPSO Chase Team, K9 Duke, APSO deputies , and Oakdale police officers.
The third suspect was located and apprehended approximately 100 yards ahead of the chase team.
This capture was K9 Duke’s 100th capture.
VPSO says Duke’s motto is “If you run from the police - you go to jail tired.”
