SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 4, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 4, 2020.
Sheldon Taelor Brown, 27, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse.
Cody Lee McDaniel, 31, Lake Charles: No turn signals; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule III drug.
Jade Nichole Carnahan, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Nikolas Fitzgerald Pete, 21, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; weapon in a firearm-free zone.
Dominic Jamal Colston, 28, Grand Prairie, TX: Second-degree battery.
Kody William Ledoux, 20, Sulphur: Underage DWI; careless operation; open alcoholic beverage containers in a vehicle.
Willie Ray Reese Jr., 45, Hayes: Failure to register as a sex offender (2 charges); cruelty to animals.
Jodie Elise Smith; 43, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Louis Mason Jr., 50, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Terrance Dwayne Budwine, 39, Vinton: Revocation of parole; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).
Tyrek Amond Carter, 20, Lake Charles: Strangulation.
Antoine Emanuel Zeno Jr., 33, DeQuincy: Child endangerment; domestic abuse; battery.
Chance Zayvion Sweet, 18, Lake Charles: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Morgon Gene Goodly, 23, Iowa: Contempt of court.
Michael Anthony Gordon, 30, Missori City, TX: Out of state detainer.
Nicole Yevette Clark, 43, Lake Charles: Obscenity; disturbing the peace (2 charges).
Tracy Aaron Thigpen, 50, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; cruelty to juveniles; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Ty Brian Honeycutt, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; cruelty to juveniles; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); obstruction of justice; bank fraud; possession of stolen things under $1,000; theft under $1,000; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Courtney Paige Lebleu, 27, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; cruelty to juveniles; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Larry James Galentine, 60, Lake Charles: Forgery; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Montanna McCarter Edwards, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.