17 new deaths reported at area nursing homes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Seventeen more COVID-19 deaths at area nursing homes were reported to the state this week.
The state releases updated numbers from nursing homes each Wednesday.
Six deaths from the virus were reported at Resthaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which has had 20 residents die of COVID-19.
Kinder Retirement Center and Rehabilitation Center reported four deaths, bringing the total at the facility to six. St. Martin de Porres and Westwood Manor Nursing Home, which is in Beauregard, each reported two COVID deaths this week.
The Gardens and Guardian Center, the Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home, and St. Frances Nursing and Rehab Center (Allen) each reported one.
NEW DEATHS (TOTAL DEATHS)
CALCASIEU
Gardens and Guardian House - 1 (2)
Resthaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center - 6 (20)
St. Martin de Porres - 2 (8)
ALLEN
Kinder Retirement Center and Rehabilitation Center - 4 (6)
St. Frances Nursing and Rehab Center - 1 (1)
BEAUREGARD
Westwood Manor Nursing Home - 2 (2)
JEFF DAVIS
Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home - 1 (4)
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.