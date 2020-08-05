Lawyers to argue about psychologist in newspaper attack case

FILE - This June 28, 2018, file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md. Lawyers are scheduled to argue about whether a psychologist’s observations about Ramos, who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper, should be heard by jurors who will decide whether he’s criminally responsible because of his mental health. A pretrial hearing set for Wednesday, Aug. 5, relates to the second part of the case against Ramos, who already has pleaded guilty to killing five at the Capital Gazette newspaper in 2018. (Source: Anne Arundel Police via AP, File)