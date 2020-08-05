FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon with scattered storms, more storms expected into Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are seeing a warm afternoon as highs have reached the lower 90′s in many locations. We are also watching the potential for some scattered storms as we head into the afternoon and evening.
Another dry start to the day as we have seen plenty of sunshine and a few clouds mixing in from time to time, but overall a very nice start. That has allowed temperatures to warm quickly as we have reached the lower 90′s, and we could still warm a degree or two this afternoon. We are tracking scattered showers and storms that are moving in from the north and it’s a similar set up to what we saw on our Tuesday. If you are lucky enough to see a shower or storm it will help provide some cooling relief. Showers and storms stick around through the evening before we see the activity winding down during the overnight. Temperatures fall back into the lower and middle 70′s for our Thursday morning, but we will be watching for the potential of a couple showers or storms to be around for the morning. Models have these shower and storms staying on the western half of the viewing area, but will be worth watching as you wake up. As always you can check the KPLC First Alert App for the latest look at radar. Temperatures will warm into tomorrow afternoon as we see sunshine, so we can expect highs to reach the lower 90′s.
A secondary round of storms will be possible for Thursday afternoon before we see a much drier Friday. Temperatures in the afternoon hold very steady over the next week with highs in the lower 90′s each day, with at least an isolated shower or storm chance. Friday we see slightly drier air working it’s way in and that will help to limit the storm activity. A stalled boundary to our north slowly works it’s way northward with time and that will rain chances to return to isolated for our weekend. Into next week we see a moisture increase and that will mean a little more widespread chance for rain during the afternoon.
Good news is that the tropics are quiet at the moment as Isaias is Post-Tropical and is moving into Canada. There is a disturbance in the Atlantic that the Hurricane Center is watching near Bermuda, but that only has a 10% chance of formation and even if it did it’s no threat to Southwest Louisiana. We still have a ways to go in Hurricane Season so we will continue to monitor the tropics in the coming days.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
