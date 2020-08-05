FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon with scattered storms, more storms expected into Thursday

Another dry start to the day as we have seen plenty of sunshine and a few clouds mixing in from time to time, but overall a very nice start. That has allowed temperatures to warm quickly as we have reached the lower 90′s, and we could still warm a degree or two this afternoon. We are tracking scattered showers and storms that are moving in from the north and it’s a similar set up to what we saw on our Tuesday. If you are lucky enough to see a shower or storm it will help provide some cooling relief. Showers and storms stick around through the evening before we see the activity winding down during the overnight. Temperatures fall back into the lower and middle 70′s for our Thursday morning, but we will be watching for the potential of a couple showers or storms to be around for the morning. Models have these shower and storms staying on the western half of the viewing area, but will be worth watching as you wake up. As always you can check the KPLC First Alert App for the latest look at radar. Temperatures will warm into tomorrow afternoon as we see sunshine, so we can expect highs to reach the lower 90′s.