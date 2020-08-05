FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms return to help with the heat

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With another round of scattered storms on the way this afternoon, it’s probably a good idea to prepare for not only the heat but also the rain chances later on. Make sure to grab your umbrella before heading out the door for work. These storms will be confined to the afternoon hours, leaving plenty of time this morning to enjoy the sunshine and the outdoors before dealing with the rain.
Hot temperatures are in store, and the added humidity will bring heat index values well into the upper 90s and lower 100s prior to the storms developing, so make sure to stay hydrated if you’ll be outside working today and drink plenty of water. If you’ll be outside this afternoon, make sure to head indoors when you hear thunder as storms are likely to develop quickly by the middle part of the afternoon and contain lots of lightning, gusty winds and heavy downpours.
The return of more scattered afternoon storms is likely to repeat again on Thursday as a stationary front remains parked over the area, but this front will begin to move out of the area by Friday and Saturday which means we’ll see a reduction in rain chances. The most we’ll have through the weekend will be a few sea breeze induced thunderstorms, which mainly affect the coastal parishes but do occasionally retreat farther inland during the afternoon. This pattern is typical during the summer and won’t likely be enough rain to break the heat for the majority of Southwest Louisiana.
On into next week, a very similar pattern as high pressure keeps the southerly breezes and sea breeze kicked up each afternoon which could spark an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Meanwhile, the tropics quiet down a bit for the next few days.
The remnants of Isaias are moving into Canada this morning, with no other tropical development likely in the entire Atlantic basin over the next 5 days. We’ll need to stay alert as historically the Gulf and Atlantic basins begin to see a marked increase in tropical activity toward the middle to latter part of August.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
