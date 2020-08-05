FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon storms return to help with the heat

The return of more scattered afternoon storms is likely to repeat again on Thursday as a stationary front remains parked over the area, but this front will begin to move out of the area by Friday and Saturday which means we’ll see a reduction in rain chances. The most we’ll have through the weekend will be a few sea breeze induced thunderstorms, which mainly affect the coastal parishes but do occasionally retreat farther inland during the afternoon. This pattern is typical during the summer and won’t likely be enough rain to break the heat for the majority of Southwest Louisiana.