UPDATE: Three in custody in Oakdale ATM theft, more still sought

OAKDALE, La. (KPLC) - Three people are in custody in the attempted burglary of an ATM in Oakdale, but more are still being sought, authorities say.
The Oakdale Police Department and the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office have a perimeter set up in a wooded area north of Oakdale as they search for more suspects, according to Grant Willis, an investigator with Oakdale police.
The manhunt is in connection with the attempted burglary of an ATM at Sabine Bank in Oakdale, according to information from the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Office officials said two male suspects ran from the bank into the nearby woods.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.