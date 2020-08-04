Trump signs $3B-a-year plan to boost conservation, parks

"We want every American child to have access to pristine outdoor spaces, where young Americans experience the breathtaking beauty of the Grand Canyon, when their eyes widen in amazement as Old Faithful burst into the sky, when they gaze upon Yosemite's, Yosemite's, towering sequoias, their love of country grows stronger and they know that every American has truly a duty to preserve this wondrous inheritance," Trump said, pronouncing Yosemite's as yoh-SEH'-mytz instead of yoh-SEM'-it-eez.