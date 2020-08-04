SWLA couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Most couples hit certain milestones in their relationships. Their wedding day, the birth of their children, even a golden wedding anniversary for the lucky ones. This week one Carlyss couple is celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary. That’s 70 years!
LP and Clyda Guidry first met when they were 19 years old, and after just six months together they knew it was the real deal.
LP served in the Army, while Clyda was a secretary at Frasch Elementary for 32 years.
They say their favorite memories together are the summers after retiring when they’d take the RV up to work at Yellowstone.
After seven decades of marriage, LP says the secret is always saying “yes” to your spouse. We’re guessing Clyda appreciates that!
Now, the pair has three children, nine grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren.
Their family says they can’t wait to celebrate the milestone together.
