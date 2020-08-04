SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 3, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 3, 2020.
Paul Patrick Fontenot Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Third-offense domestic abuse.
John Paul Landry, 26, Sulphur: Property damage under $1,000; probation detainer.
Douglas James Veillon, 40, Westlake: Domestic abuse.
Joseph Edward Williamson, 27, Lake Charles: First offense failure to register as a sex offender.
Hannah Sade Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Luis Fornando Rubio, 48, Houston: Third offense DWI.
Brice Taylor Cates, 33, Plain Dealing: Instate detainer.
Derick Richard Guillory, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; strangulation; child endangerment.
Roland Allen Howard, 50, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions.
Seth Marius Sibille, 35, Hayes: Aaron; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Caleb Blake Mays, 18, Sulphur: Attempted possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; instate detainer.
Chad Davis Hollier, 43, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.
Melanie Marie Richard, 28, Jennings: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.
Corey Cortez Harper, 41, Chattanooga, TN: Speeding; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; conspiracy.
Jamaal Townsend, 39, Chattanooga, TN: Possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; conspiracy.
Donald Ray Tyler, 54, DeQuincy: Probation detainer.
David Sean Miguez, 28, Sulphur: Burglary; property damage under $1,000; possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule III drug.
Erin Rose OConner, 43, Lake Charles: Obscenity.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.