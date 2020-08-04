SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 3, 2020

August 4, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 3, 2020.

Paul Patrick Fontenot Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Third-offense domestic abuse.

John Paul Landry, 26, Sulphur: Property damage under $1,000; probation detainer.

Douglas James Veillon, 40, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Joseph Edward Williamson, 27, Lake Charles: First offense failure to register as a sex offender.

Hannah Sade Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Luis Fornando Rubio, 48, Houston: Third offense DWI.

Brice Taylor Cates, 33, Plain Dealing: Instate detainer.

Derick Richard Guillory, 26, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; strangulation; child endangerment.

Roland Allen Howard, 50, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions.

Seth Marius Sibille, 35, Hayes: Aaron; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

Caleb Blake Mays, 18, Sulphur: Attempted possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000; instate detainer.

Chad Davis Hollier, 43, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.

Melanie Marie Richard, 28, Jennings: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.

Corey Cortez Harper, 41, Chattanooga, TN: Speeding; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; conspiracy.

Jamaal Townsend, 39, Chattanooga, TN: Possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; conspiracy.

Donald Ray Tyler, 54, DeQuincy: Probation detainer.

David Sean Miguez, 28, Sulphur: Burglary; property damage under $1,000; possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Erin Rose OConner, 43, Lake Charles: Obscenity.

