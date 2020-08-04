Jeff Davis deputy dies at 63 of COVID-19

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A deputy with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Department died of COVID-19 Tuesday.
Claude Winston Guillory, 63, worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. After retiring from the Jennings Police Department, Guillory worked a short time for the Lake Arthur Police Department and for Coushatta Tribal Police before joining the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office in 2019. He worked in the 911 office.
Guillory released the following statement:
Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s office is heartbroken to report, we lost a deputy today.
Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of Claude Winston Guillory, 63, who passed away due to Covid-19 related complications. You are always in our hearts Winston and we will never forget the smile you always had.
