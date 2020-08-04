Graduation rate rises in Southwest Louisiana schools

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana reported a record-high of 42,650 graduates in the Class of 2019.
The graduation rate in Calcasieu schools increased for the third consecutive year. Sulphur High, Sam Houston, and DeQuincy High School are the top three schools to have the most growth in the parish, each seeing an increase of more than 4 percent from last year.
Principal Shannon Foolkes said staff at Sam Houston has done a great job identifying students’ needs to make sure they graduate on time, including summer school, online courses, and credit recovery.
“In our monthly principals’ meetings, we receive lists of students who are at risk - we look at those every month,” Foolkes said. “Also, we would have many course value reports that would keep track - and it’s not just me and my admin, it’s counselors ... coaches, teachers, everybody on campus. We’re looking at this to make sure those kids are successful for four years here at Sam Houston.”
Bell City High School graduate Mallory Bell, 18, who was recognized for having perfect attendance in Calcasieu schools since kindergarten, said her teachers and advisors supported her, doing anything they could to help her succeed and graduate with college credits.
“They didn’t want to see anyone not succeed,” Bell said. “So their main goal was to make everyone succeed, so they did push us very hard to make it to graduation, even with COVID and everything. It got real hard at the end but they just kept telling us don’t give up, and we did it.”
Bell earned 31 college credit hours towards a degree in nursing, the Calcasieu Parish School Board said.
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA SCHOOLS
Beauregard Parish is among the top 10 districts in the state to maintain a graduation rate of over 90% for 7 straight years.
“This is the fourteenth year that the state has issued graduation rate data,” Cooley said in a statement. “And Beauregard Parish has been among the top school districts in the state and among the highest-ranking districts each of the fourteen years. In addition, we have maintained a graduation rate above 90 percent for seven consecutive years.”
Graduation rate for SWLA parishes below:
