FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and hot with a hit or miss storm each afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The forecast for our Tuesday won’t be a whole lot different than how we started the workweek, as temperatures heat up quickly with lots of sunshine to start the morning. A few hit-or-miss storms this afternoon look to have the greatest likelihood to affect mainly the coastal parishes, while most other spots miss out on the rain today.
A weak front draped over the area will keep slightly lower humidity in place over our northern parishes where heat index values likely won’t get into the 100s this afternoon, but that likely won’t be the case for spots closer to I-10 and southward, where those feels like temperatures could reach of slightly exceed 100 today. That as a light northwesterly wind prevails in areas north of the front, but winds today will again be light.
A slightly better chance of a seeing a few spotty storms Wednesday and Thursday afternoons comes into play a bit more moisture slides in from the west, but these storms will again be hit or miss and confined to mainly the afternoon hours during the hottest part of the day. Rain chances trend downward again Friday and Saturday as the axis of moisture and weak boundary over the area lift northward.
Weekend rain chances will come mainly from the sea breeze as no big weather makers head our way over the next several days. Meanwhile, daily temperatures stay hot, topping out in the lower to middle 90s with lows at night in the 70s. The good news though is nothing is brewing in the tropics close to home as the Gulf of Mexico remains very quiet and likely won’t change over the next 7 to 10 days.
Hurricane Isaias made landfall late Monday night in Southern North Carolina near Ocean Isle Beach, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. The storm has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it moves near Greenville, NC this morning where impacts will be felt up the entire mid-Atlantic states and New England today and Wednesday.
