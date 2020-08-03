SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 2, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 2, 2020.
Nickolas James Everett, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Fernando Luna Jr., 33, Lake Charles: First-offense DWI; expired temporary registration plates; spending; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; third-offense DWI; possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; vehicle not registered.
McKevin Gerard Reeves, 49, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; owner must secure registration; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
William Ernest Reeves, 43, Lake Charles: Contraband in a penal institution; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of a stolen firearm; possession of a firearm by a felon; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Quinton Donell Steele, 35, Sulphur: Out of state detainer.
Brooke Nicole Breaux, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Clorissa Jo Hooper, 43, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; contempt of court.
Taronda Cashaun Dillon, 35, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing.
Dillon Wayne Corbello, 28, Hayes: Domestic abuse.
Chandler Allen Barfield, 27, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of a weapon during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; littering.
Julius Lee Fontenot Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; first offense battery of a dating partner.
Shavone Denise Watts, 43, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; aggravated assault on a dating partner; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Raechel Miranda Carter, 21, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Joshua Hadden Heinbach, 37, Sulphur: Child endangerment; battery; battery of the infirm.
