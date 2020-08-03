Saints Update: Team creates “mini-bubble” at downtown hotel, Raiders say no fans at week 2 game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints are creating a mini-bubble environment at a downtown hotel for training camp. That’s according to NFL writer Peter King.
Beginning Wednesday, the team has contracted with the Loews Hotel to rent four floors. Most of the team’s 100 Tier 1 and 2 employees (all but some of the team doctors, cafeteria workers and security people), and many of the players would be able to quasi-quarantine in the hotel until opening day according to King.
“It’s not a bubble,” coach Sean Payton told King. “It’s a sequester. The message from the league is, ‘The show must go on.’ If so, we’ve got to do everything we can to be sure that happens.”
According to NFL insiderJeff Duncan, plan A was to find an option near their facility, but they were all in use because of proximity to MSY. To mitigate risk of infection, finding a hotel that was closed to the public was a top priority. Saints also familiar with this hotel because it’s one they use during season.
NO FANS
When the Las Vegas Raiders kick off their first season in Nevada, it will be in an empty stadium.
In fact, all of their home games will be played without fans. The team said Monday it is because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The NFL is leaving the decision to have fans in the stands for games, up to individual teams. And while the Raiders are the first to make an official announcement, they are not the only team considering it - the New York Jets and New York Giants share the Meadowlands and the governor of new jersey has already said that fans will not be allowed in the stadium until further notice.
