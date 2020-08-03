REPORT: LSU QB Peter Parrish enters transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is officially down to three scholarship quarterbacks after redshirt freshman Peter Parrish entered the NCAA’s Transfer Portal, according to a report by Shea Dixon with 247Sports.
The report added the former four-star prospect from Central High School in Phenix City, Ala., is in the portal as of Monday, August 3, sources confirmed with 247Sports.
Parrish’s name was no longer listed on the Tigers’ football roster as of Friday, July 3, Dixon previously reported.
Head coach Ed Orgeron announced on March 10 that Parrish had been suspended indefinitely from the LSU football program for violating team rules. Details about the violation were not provided. Parrish did not participate in the few practices the team held before activities were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
