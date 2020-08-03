REPORT: Former LSU RB Jeremy Hill back in the NFL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU running back Jeremy Hill is back in the NFL.
Hill took to social media on Sunday, August 2 and tweeted that the deal is official.
On Friday, July 31, NFL Network’s Ian Rapport reported that Hill, 27, met with the Las Vegas Raiders and they planned to sign him to a contract pending a physical and a COVID-19 test.
The former New England Patriot and Cincinnati Bengal hasn’t played in the league since a season-ending ACL tear in 2018 with the Patriots in their season opener against the Houston Texans.
The former Tiger was a second round draft pick by the Bengals in the 2014 NFL draft, and during his rookie season rushed for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns.
The 6-foot, 230-pounder has rushed for 2,898 yards and 29 touchdowns in his five year career.
Hill will provide strong depth to the running back position, as the Raiders currently have Josh Jacobs, who is currently the Raiders starter, who had a huge rookie season in 2019 rushing for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Raiders also have Jalen Richard on the team’s roster as well as rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. and former Denver Bronco Devontae Booker.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Booker had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
