Pelicans in need of a turnaround after two straight losses in NBA restart

After giving away a game against Utah on Thursday, the Pelicans were humiliated by the Clippers on Saturday and are still three and a half games out of a playoff spot. The team’s defense was slow at best against Los Angeles, surrendering twenty five three pointers on the evening. On Sunday, head coach Alvin Gentry met with the media and said to try and reverse the slump, he and his staff focused on the positives, not the negatives.