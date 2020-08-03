North Lake Charles produce stand thriving since 1962

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Deep in the heart of Goosport in North Lake Charles, you’ll find a fruit stand that’s been open for 58 years and counting.
Flo Young runs Young’s Fruit stand that has been serving customers at this hidden gem since 1962.
She told us, “In the beginning, I sold watermelons. When I first started, I had five children and it would be expensive to get a babysitter, so I just started here with them.”
And after all these years, this fruit stand continues to be a family affair. Her son Greg lends his mom a helping hand, come rain or shine. Though in these months they mostly deal with the heat.
Still, Mrs. Young shows up every day and opens for business, “It’s not just the heat of the sun, we have motors and stuff and I’m in the kitchen cooking and it’s the heat of that too. But God is able to keep me.”
That’s something her customers, like Cynthia Reed, are thankful for.
Reed has been coming to Young’s Fruit Stand since she was a child. And there’s one thing that keeps her coming back, “Girl, Okra! I literally cry if I can’t get that okra. It’s like finding sweet honey in the rock.”
Tomatoes, onions, lemons, okra, you’ll find it all at Young’s.
And Flo says some even rely on her experience to know just what to get, “A lot of people come in and they’ll say, “I don’t know how to pick out a watermelon. Will you pick it out for me?” And listen, it is hot out here, but nothing beats a cold slice of juicy watermelon in the middle of summer.”
Young’s Fruit stand has been a treasure to this community that has changed a lot since the 60′s. But Flo says some things stay the same, “I love the people. I love people. I really do. It’s always good to see old friends. Across the street used to be a washeteria. A family that used to come every day after church on Sunday. And then his son started coming. And now his son’s children are coming. I’ve seen three generations come through.”
Mrs. Young says she always tries to keep her produce local to Louisiana and says, “You only help yourself when you help your community grow.”
