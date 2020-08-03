Mask giveaway in Lake Charles promotes unity

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - People First Insurance Family and King’s Funeral Home are partnering to host a mask giveaway on Wednesday that will spread the message of equality in the community.
Five hundred masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis at King’s Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5.
The message “Love is Colorblind,” is printed on the front to say love does not have a color, according to Edward Druilhet, owner of People First Insurance Family.
“Love does not distinguish between people of different races and ethnic backgrounds in order to love and treat someone as a human being,” Druilhet said. “And I feel like it’s a message that needs to get out there and by wearing this mask, you can speak volumes without ever having to say a word.”
Druilhet, who tested positive for COVID-19 back in March, said he understands how easily the virus can spread and how important it is to wear a mask.
With social justice and safety on his mind, Druilhet designed the masks hoping to raise awareness and promote unity while being responsible wearing a mask.
“I didn’t want [the design] to look perfect, it’s not supposed to look perfect,” Druilhet said. “Love doesn’t have to be perfect, it just, it is what it is, it’s love.”
The masks are washable. Druilhet said he hopes to give away more masks in the future with support from the community.
“We’re hoping that other people will see the message and believe in it as much as we do.”
