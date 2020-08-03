Louisiana OMV’s EXPRESSLANE shows open OMV locations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana residents are advised to use the official Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles website to see if their local OMV is open.
EXPRESSLANE.org shows residents which OMV locations have opened up to the public and which ones are still closed. It also shows whether those locations require an appointment or are open for walk-ins.
OMV Public Information Director, Matthew Bourdeaux, reminds residents that some services required can be done online, through LA wallet, or over the phone.
According to Boudreaux, their website provides the fastest updates on the opening of locations.
