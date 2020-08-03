Lake Charles Memorial encourages public to stay vigilant during pandemic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Memorial Health System reminded the public on Monday to stay vigilant as the state reported a decrease in hospitalization and ventilator usage in Region 5.
“While hospitalizations are dropping, deaths continue to rise,” Memorial posted. “Now is not the time to let your guard down!”
Region 5 includes Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in the area have dropped from a high of 167 on July 24 to 112 today. However, 13 more deaths from COVID-19 in Region 5 were reported on Sunday, Aug. 2, following 92 deaths in the month of July.
“As of Monday afternoon, hospitals in the five parish area of SWLA had 112 people in the hospital with COVID-19, 30 of those patients are on ventilators,” the health system said. “Last Monday there were 161 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across SWLA, 25 of those patients were on ventilators.”
The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 data at noon Sunday through Friday.
