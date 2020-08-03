Lake Charles City Council to vote on resolution requesting Phase 3 of reopening

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles City Council members will vote on an agenda item on Wednesday, Aug. 5 that if passed, would send a resolution to Governor John Bel Edwards asking him to move the city to Phase 3 of reopening.
Councilman John Ieyoub, who sponsored the agenda item, said Lake Charles should at least consider moving into a phase 3. Currently, the state is under a mask mandate.
“You know if masks work like the Governor says - and I can see that they do - and I’m okay with wearing them, then let’s put some thought into opening more businesses up so we can grow the economy,” Ieyoub said, adding there’s a way to do it safely without causing a spike.
“This is not meant to put anybody in extra danger, but all these spikes have happened in Phase 2,” Ieyoub said. “I mean there’s something that’s not right with how we’re doing this, and if we can figure it out and couple that with opening the economy, that’s win-win.”
Local physician Dr. David Chang disagrees, saying it’s too soon.
“Yes, our case numbers have been trending down for about the past week but trending down from horrifying to slightly less horrifying is still not a good place for us to be,” Chang said. “The reason we’re dealing with such prolonged impacts where people are losing their jobs and losing their livelihoods is because as a region, as a parish, as a state, as a country, we’ve failed to contain the virus.”
Luna’s Bar and Grill owner Dave Evans said his business has been impacted due to the pandemic, having to close down at one point because of an outbreak.
“It has affected us tremendously by way of having to learn how to make the right calls on this stuff,” Evans said. “None of us have had to do this before. And look everybody is going through this, restaurants, banks. Everybody is dealing with this to some extent. I don’t want to say we need to wait it out, but we need to make sure everyone is good and maybe have some medicine to take care of some of these issues.”
Members will be voting on this resolution at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5.
For the full resolution, click HERE.
