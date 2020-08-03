7-in-Seven Countdown: Top 2021 high school prospects

“He’s a big guy. [DeRidder] lists him at 6′4, 300 pounds. On film, he moves well for that size as he’s able to get upfield and find the person he needs to be blocking you see him be able to use his size to overpower people as you would expect from someone his size at the high school level. I really like the mobility he shows when it’s not necessarily somebody that’s lined up right in front of him when he’s got to get up to the second level to find a linebacker. He seems to do that really well. I haven’t seen him in person, but watching his film, I think there’s a combination of size and speed that is intriguing for a college to add.”