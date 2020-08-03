7-in-Seven Countdown: Top 2021 high school prospects

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - We are just a few weeks away from KPLC’s planned coverage of TDL: Two-A-Days and to get ready we continue our 7-in-Seven countdown.
We finish the countdown with the top seven 2020 high school prospects.
If a player is left off the list or an offer isn’t reported on the page, please send an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com or contact Brady Renard on Twitter.
An honorable mention list will be released on Sunday.
**The stars are based on recruiting services 247Sports and/or Rivals.**
7. James "BJ" Williams, DeRidder, OL - Offers: Lamar, McNeese, Texas Southern, Southern, Alcorn St.
We begin the list on the offensive line as BJ Williams of DeRidder opens our countdown.
The 6-4, 308-pound lineman came into his own a season ago anchoring the Dragon line en route to an eight-win season and an all-district nod. A lack of a summer season has hurt his exposure this offseason, but multiple FCS programs have offered since April which makes him a rising prospect.
The DeRidder left tackle isn't a one-trick pony as his athleticism pops out on film.
Jerit Roser of TigerDetails.com on Williams:
“He’s a big guy. [DeRidder] lists him at 6′4, 300 pounds. On film, he moves well for that size as he’s able to get upfield and find the person he needs to be blocking you see him be able to use his size to overpower people as you would expect from someone his size at the high school level. I really like the mobility he shows when it’s not necessarily somebody that’s lined up right in front of him when he’s got to get up to the second level to find a linebacker. He seems to do that really well. I haven’t seen him in person, but watching his film, I think there’s a combination of size and speed that is intriguing for a college to add.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.