FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A slight break in humidity, although a few afternoon storms possible

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With the humidity taking a noticeable drop Sunday afternoon, a shift in wind direction out of the northwest will continue to provide the area with not-so-oppressive humidity levels today as sunshine kicks off our workweek. Temperatures will heat up quickly and there will be a small chance of isolated storms this afternoon.
A northwest flow in the upper levels as a ridge of high pressure remains centered to our east, will provide a chance for a few isolated storms to move through quickly this afternoon out of the northwest, but lower dewpoints in place will limit the coverage of these storms and also keep our heat index values under 100 the next few days. A small 20% chance of isolated storms is in the forecast during the mid to late afternoon hours.
The pattern of drier days continues into Tuesday as the ridge keeps the northwest flow aloft in place, but some moisture moving in from the west mid-week gives a slight boost in our rain chances as models show a complex of storms moving quickly through the area Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances will be a little higher during the afternoon hours both Wednesday and Thursday, before dropping again by the end of the workweek.
A dominate upper level ridge builds even stronger over the area which will keep rain chances low from late week through the upcoming weekend before a few afternoon storms return to the forecast early next week. Heat index values will also creep back up a little more later this week but should not be much higher than 100 any day this week.
The tropics stay active in the Atlantic but continue to remain quiet in the Gulf, as Tropical Storm Isaias moves up the eastern seaboard and could make landfall later today along the coast of South Carolina before continues to impact the rest of New England this week with the potential for flooding rains and high winds. The storms could again reach hurricane status prior to its landfall somewhere near Myrtle Beach by early evening. The Gulf remains quiet this week, while only one other area in the Atlantic is being watched for possible development, and it will remain out to sea.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
