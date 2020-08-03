FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A slight break in humidity, although a few afternoon storms possible

The tropics stay active in the Atlantic but continue to remain quiet in the Gulf, as Tropical Storm Isaias moves up the eastern seaboard and could make landfall later today along the coast of South Carolina before continues to impact the rest of New England this week with the potential for flooding rains and high winds. The storms could again reach hurricane status prior to its landfall somewhere near Myrtle Beach by early evening. The Gulf remains quiet this week, while only one other area in the Atlantic is being watched for possible development, and it will remain out to sea.