FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier weather pattern for the next few days…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The main weather player in our forecast for the next week will be an upper level high pressure system centered west of our area. This will be close enough to limit rain chances to levels well below normal for this time of year.
However, we will have to watch for potential disturbances that may move over head on the edge of this high. These could cause rain chances to increase when they pass over, but timing those is nearly impossible more than 24 hours in advance.
Tuesday looks dry and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s but the humidity will be lower, so the heat index will not be much higher than the actual temperature! Rain looks very limited, and I have only included a 10% chance in the forecast.
Wednesday through Saturday I am placing a 20% chance of rain in the forecast along with temperatures that will top out in the low 90s. So rain will remain limited, but if any disturbances pass over rain chances may increase on any of these days. But as mentioned above timing those features out is nearly impossible that far out in time.
The tropics are quiet at this moment with no systems posing any threat to SWLA over the next week. But we are closely watching Isaias off the Carolina coast, it will move northward along the east coast over the next few days. Remember you can pick up our hurricane tracking chart at all Southwest Louisiana Popeyes restaurants!
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
