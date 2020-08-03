Drive-through Sunday School

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - The Coronavirus has led to a lot of changes in the way we communicate with others. And now, even children are feeling the burden of new school schedules, canceled activities, and spending less time with some of the people who would typically help shape their lives.
But one church in Moss Bluff has come up with a unique way of reconnecting with their youngest members.
For almost four months now, the kids at Moss Bluff Pentecostal Church hasn’t been able to go to Sunday School says Sunday School Director Karli Jenkins, “We’ve been thinking about doing Sunday school in a bag, and sending it home to the kids since we haven’t seen them in a few months.”
The bag comes complete with candy, some small toys, and a bible lesson. And the kids are rolling right through the driveway to get their treasure from Pirate Pete.
Roger Creel, who plays Pirate Pete, says, “Pirate Pete came to be at vacation bible school about 2 years ago. When we had a full week of our vacation bible school that was based around the sea, the ocean, and the pirates. It’s something that the kids get involved in, and they really enjoy that type of character.”
Creel explains that its important to realize that kids can get stressed out too, “Even though they’re children, they still feel the stress that we feel as adults. And this is one way to begin bringing back maybe some normalcy to their lives. We wanted them to just know that throughout this entire time, we haven’t forgotten about them, and they’re still special to us.”
Leaders at MBP Church are hopeful they will be able to restart weekly Sunday School soon.
