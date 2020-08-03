COVID-19 IN SWLA: 417 new cases, 2 new deaths

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Four hundred and seventeen new cases and two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Southwest Louisiana and Vernon Parish Tuesday by the Louisiana Department of Health.
LDH says the high number of new cases is due in part to a backlog of 1,741 tests that were released today which date back to May 28.
In Region 5, two new deaths were reported in Allen Parish.
Statewide, 3,615 new cases and 27 new deaths were reported.
So far for the month of August, Region 5′s Calcasieu, Allen, Beauregard, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes have reported 15 deaths from COVID-19. Region 6′s Vernon Parish has reported 1 death.
For the month of July, Region 5 reported 92 deaths from COVID-19 while Region 6′s Vernon Parish reported 13.
On Monday, 389 new cases were reported in Region 5. 316 new cases were reported in Calcasieu, 54 in Allen, 8 in Beauregard, and 11 in Jeff Davis.
Twenty-eight new cases were reported in Vernon.
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 dropped from 123 to 112, in Region 5 on Monday but rose again to 123 on Tuesday. There are now 69 COVID-19 patients in Region 5 ICUs, making 24 ICU beds available.
Statewide, the number of patients hospitalized from COVID-19 dropped from 1,496 on Monday to 1,487 on Tuesday.
The Louisiana Department of Health now estimates that 74,246 COVID-19 patients have recovered as of July 24, 2020.
The Louisiana Department of Corrections is reporting that 18 inmates at Allen Correctional Center are currently positive and exhibiting symptoms.
Each death in Calcasieu suspected of being from COVID goes through a review process before a determination is made, said Charlie Hunter with the Calcasieu Coroner’s Office. Each case is independently reviewed by a certified death investigator, then the information - which includes the case report and a copy of the COVID-19 test - is submitted to Calcasieu Coroner Dr. Terry Welke, who makes the final determination.
ALLEN - 1,210 cases | 25 deaths | 757 state tests | 10,999 commercial tests
BEAUREGARD - 797 cases | 17 deaths | 79 state tests | 8,164 commercial tests
CALCASIEU - 6,594 cases | 127 deaths | 937 state tests | 58,193 commercial tests
CAMERON - 167 cases | 0 deaths | 4 state tests | 720 commercial tests
JEFF DAVIS - 974 cases | 24 deaths | 598 state tests | 11,815 commercial tests
VERNON - 732 cases | 22 deaths | 971 state tests | 8,192 commercial tests
STATE - 124,461 cases | 3,937 deaths | 1,449,857 total tests | 1,487 COVID-19 patients hospitalized | 240 patients on ventilators | 74,246 patients presumed recovered.
CALCASIEU PARISH
The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Calcasieu was reported on Thursday, March 19. Parish officials reported the first death from COVID-19 on Monday, March 23. It was also the first death from COVID-19 reported in Southwest Louisiana.
ALLEN PARISH
The Louisiana Department of Health reported the first two positive cases of coronavirus in Allen Parish on its website Monday, March 23. Both cases were at Oakdale Federal Correctional Complex, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
Two more cases were announced on Thursday, March 26.
Patrick Jones, 49, a prisoner at Oakdale FCC, died Saturday, March 28, from the virus. He complained of a persistent cough on Thursday, March 19, and was transported to a local hospital. He was placed on a ventilator on Friday, March 20.
BEAUREGARD PARISH
Beauregard Parish reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 21. Beauregard Parish officials said in a news release that they were advised by the state today that a test had come back positive. Read the full news release HERE.
CAMERON PARISH
One of the last parishes in Louisiana to report at confirmed case, Cameron Parish reported its first case of COVID-19 on April 7.
When Cameron reported its first case, Tensas Parish was the only parish with no confirmed cases.
“This has been expected and anticipated,” officials with the Cameron Parish Office of Emergency Preparation said in an email. “We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and do their part in decreasing the spread of infection by following CDC guidelines.”
These include:
• Practice social distancing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Stay home if you are sick.
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jeff Davis Parish was reported on Tuesday, March 24.
VERNON PARISH
Representatives with Byrd Hospital in Leesville confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at their facility on Saturday, March 21.
