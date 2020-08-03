City of Lake Charles announces Partners in Parks Outdoor Fun series

“Since launching Partners in Parks in 2018 it has been our goal to not only find creative solutions to improving our park infrastructure citywide, without additional burden to taxpayers, but also to engage community partners in helping us re-energize park programming to entice a new generation of park-goers,” said Mayor Nic Hunter. “COVID-19 has certainly sent 2020 in a direction none of us anticipated and with large gatherings, festivals and events all being cancelled, we wanted to offer a safe way for families to get outdoors and experience some educational fun.”