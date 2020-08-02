TROPICAL UPDATE: Isaias set to make landfall Monday in the Carolinas

ATLANTIC OCEAN (KPLC) - With Isaias still out to sea as of Monday morning, a slight upgrade in wind speeds puts the storm back to hurricane status prior to landfall by early this evening somewhere near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with maximum sustained winds up to 75 mph prior to landfall.
The storm will weaken back to tropical storm status as it moves up the eastern seaboard, but still cause widespread heavy rain and pose a flood threat up the East Coast where some areas could receive 3 to 6 inches of rain over the next 48 hours. In addition, beach erosion and high surf will make dangerous conditions on the water and winds that could cause widespread power outages up the eastern seaboard.
Closer to home, the Gulf of Mexico remains quiet this week, but we are watching another area in the Atlantic that could become Josephine later this week. Thankfully it will remain out to sea and likely pose no threat to land.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.