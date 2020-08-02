Saints trim roster with multiple moves

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints began trimming their roster with multiple moves on Sunday.
The team cut nine players :
Defensive end Gus Cumberlander
Wide receiver Krishawn Hogan
Wide receiver TommyLee Lewis
Running back Taquan Mizzell
Offensive lineman Adrian Magee
Wide receiver Maurice Harris
Defensive back Chris Johnson
Cornerback Deatrick Nichols
Fullback Ricky Ortiz
Teams have until, August 16th, to get their rosters down to 80 players due to Covid 19 restrictions.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.