Saints trim roster with multiple moves

Saints cut Tommylee Lewis (Source: Paul Spinelli)
By Sean Fazende | August 2, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT - Updated August 2 at 5:31 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints began trimming their roster with multiple moves on Sunday.

The team cut nine players :

Defensive end Gus Cumberlander

Wide receiver Krishawn Hogan

Wide receiver TommyLee Lewis

Running back Taquan Mizzell

Offensive lineman Adrian Magee

Wide receiver Maurice Harris

Defensive back Chris Johnson

Cornerback Deatrick Nichols

Fullback Ricky Ortiz

Teams have until, August 16th, to get their rosters down to 80 players due to Covid 19 restrictions.

