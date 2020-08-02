FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A drier afternoon full of sunshine, low rain chances continue to start the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A much nicer end to the weekend as we have seen plenty of sunshine and a few clouds around, but a warm afternoon as we have reached the upper 80′s and lower 90′s.
The rest of the afternoon looks to be perfect to go for a swim or a nice walk or run as it will be filled with sunshine as well as warm temperatures. We are seeing lower dew points, which means that as we head through the rest of the evening and into the overnight our temperatures will be able to drop and it will be a very comfortable night. We fall back into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s through the evening before we start out Monday morning in the upper 60′s for areas to the north and lower 70′s for areas to the south, which is below average for this time of year. Monday looks to be almost a repeat of Sunday with sunshine throughout the day as well as a few clouds from time to time. We may see a few more showers and storms around as well as we see a slight return in humidity, but they will be few and far between as we aren’t expecting widespread rain, if you are lucky enough to see some rain it will help cool you down as highs top off in the lower 90′s.
Moving through the rest of the week, Tuesday looks to feature a few showers and storms, but just our typical summertime setup where we have afternoon storms around. Highs throughout the week will remain steady in the lower 90′s so it will be a warm stretch ahead as high pressure is centered to our north. The high begins to weaken slightly as we move into Wednesday and Thursday, which will allow for rain chances to climb slowly to end the week. Overall a much drier week ahead with just some afternoon storms around, but if there are any outdoor activities throughout the week they look to be just fine as we aren’t looking for any washouts.
Into next week the rain chances begin to fall once again as the warm temperatures continue, but we will be seeing at least some relief during the overnight as lows are in the middle 70′s throughout the week. As for the tropics we are continuing to watch Tropical Storm Isaias as it works it’s way up the east coast and looks to make landfall in South Carolina, with no impacts to Southwest Louisiana. There is another wave that is expected to potentially develop, but that too will move well away from our area. Have a great rest of the weekend and enjoy the sunshine to start the week!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
