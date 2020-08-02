FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A drier afternoon full of sunshine, low rain chances continue to start the week

The rest of the afternoon looks to be perfect to go for a swim or a nice walk or run as it will be filled with sunshine as well as warm temperatures. We are seeing lower dew points, which means that as we head through the rest of the evening and into the overnight our temperatures will be able to drop and it will be a very comfortable night. We fall back into the upper 70′s and lower 80′s through the evening before we start out Monday morning in the upper 60′s for areas to the north and lower 70′s for areas to the south, which is below average for this time of year. Monday looks to be almost a repeat of Sunday with sunshine throughout the day as well as a few clouds from time to time. We may see a few more showers and storms around as well as we see a slight return in humidity, but they will be few and far between as we aren’t expecting widespread rain, if you are lucky enough to see some rain it will help cool you down as highs top off in the lower 90′s.