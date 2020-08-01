FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A drier afternoon, isolated storms possible to end the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After heavy rain and storms moved through this morning, things are much quieter this afternoon with just a few sprinkles. Temperatures have been held in check as we have only warmed into the lower 80′s with the morning rain and cloud cover.
Through the rest of this afternoon we could still see a shower or storm moving through, but overall the heavy rain threat is much lower this afternoon. Temperatures hold steady as we move through the evening and falling back into the middle 70′s, so a very comfortable evening if you are planning on being outside at all. We can expect lows for Sunday morning to be in the lower 70′s for areas to the north to middle 70′s along and south of I-10. We could see a few showers and storms for the morning hours mainly for areas south, but it won’t be as much as what we saw for our Saturday morning. Sunshine is back for the afternoon as we will see temperatures warming into the upper 80′s to near 90 for the afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. There will be a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon, but overall a nice afternoon to go and sit by the pool or take a swim as we will see a return in the heat.
Into the new work week, models are trending a little drier with the latest runs, but we can expect to see isolated storms returning for our afternoon hours as our typical afternoon set up returns. Temperatures will be warm though as we can expect afternoon highs to return to the lower 90′s with not much deviation through the week. Overnight lows will be comfortable as well as we are in the middle 70′s so a nice relief. A little better shot of rain comes as we head into the middle part of the week as we see a disturbance moving through the region, but widespread rain looks to be unlikely at this time.
Looking into the tropics we are still tracking Hurricane Isaias, which is looking disorganized as of the latest update, but still expected to impact the east coast of Florida before moving along the eastern seaboard and heading into the Carolina’s. As for the rest of the tropics we do have tropical depression ten that is just off the African coast, but is expected to weaken and be no factor to the U.S.. Keep the rain gear handy into Sunday for a few isolated storms, but have a great rest of the weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.