FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A drier afternoon, isolated storms possible to end the weekend

Through the rest of this afternoon we could still see a shower or storm moving through, but overall the heavy rain threat is much lower this afternoon. Temperatures hold steady as we move through the evening and falling back into the middle 70′s, so a very comfortable evening if you are planning on being outside at all. We can expect lows for Sunday morning to be in the lower 70′s for areas to the north to middle 70′s along and south of I-10. We could see a few showers and storms for the morning hours mainly for areas south, but it won’t be as much as what we saw for our Saturday morning. Sunshine is back for the afternoon as we will see temperatures warming into the upper 80′s to near 90 for the afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. There will be a few isolated showers and storms in the afternoon, but overall a nice afternoon to go and sit by the pool or take a swim as we will see a return in the heat.